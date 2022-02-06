Iran's Interior minister stresses Tehran-Islamabad potentials to cement ties

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tehran, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, met Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi on Sunday.

Vahidi said in the meeting that Iran and Pakistan have great potentials and opportunities to expand and broaden trade, security and cultural ties.

Iranian minister in the meeting added that expanding of border markets and trade exchanges will create a suitable opportunity to develop cooperation between the two countries, and it is expected that the officials of the two countries provide the prerequisite conditions."

Vahidi regarded the cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in important economic issues such as energy and transit as very important, and said that the will of the two sides is to expand comprehensive ties and possible obstacles should be removed in joint meetings.

He called for interactions and cooperation between the two ports of Chabahar and Gwadar of Iran and Pakistan, and said that the necessary conditions should be provided to strengthen trade ties and exchanges between these two important ports in the region.

Referring to Afghan immigrants, Iranian Interior Minister said that this issue is one of the common issues between the three countries of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and said that conditions should be provided through trilateral cooperation so that fewer people decide to emigrate.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tehran Rahim Hayat Qureshi, for his part, said in the meeting that Islamabad is planning and preparing six border markets to expand interactions with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields, especially trade exchanges.

Referring to the numerous capacities and resources that exist in Iran, he noted that the two countries can have an acceptable volume of exchanges in different fields such as energy, including importing electricity and gas from Iran.

