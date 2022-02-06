Feb 6, 2022, 3:06 PM
COVID-19 kills 85 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, IRNA – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 132,830 with 85 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Some 85 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 132,830, Iran's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

35,429 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,199 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,152,908 patients out of a total of 6,579,266 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,395 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 61,112,617 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,505,698 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 19,646,357 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

