US sanctions waiver ineffective on Iran economy: Analyst

Mostafa Khoshcheshm told IRNA on Sunday that the US's restoration of sanctions waivers to Iran is a kind of a fake demonstrative behavior to provide Washington an opportunity to get rid of pressures to adopt practical political decisions in order to stop dispute with Tehran, lift anti-Iran sanctions, and return to the 2015 nuclear deal.



The White House also plans to put the blame for the current situation of implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Islamic Republic, the analyst said, noting that the US has been utilizing such a propaganda campaign for a long period in a bid to condition the Iranian society.



The recent sanctions reliefs have nothing to do with economic issues and are merely some empty demonstrative exemptions, remaining from the Trump presidency, he noted, adding that the Americans try to blow hot and cold in order to force Iranians accept their illegal demands.



The US pretends that it lifts restrictions on Iran's nuclear program, while they used ambiguous words to baselessly claim that Iranian nuclear program has a military aspect, but in fact all reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) indicate that the Islamic Republic has only been pursuing peaceful nuclear activities, he argued.



The Americans also proposed nuclear-related waiver in order to focus on nuclear issues and turn economic relief into a second priority, he said, adding that they insist on the so-called deadline in the Vienna Talks in a bid to marginalize important topics such as lifting economic sanctions, and verification and assurances for their future commitments under the JCPOA.



If the US wants to show good faith, they should lift economic sanctions, which requires a political decision, Khoshcheshm said.



As to the Parliament's Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation’s Interests, the expert warned that the recent sanctions waiver does not guarantee Iran's nuclear rights and the US-proposed relief cannot help bring about a positive result because it is in line with the Americans' objective on Tehran's nuclear commitments; thus, such a measure seems to be a hypocritical act to deceive public opinion in Iran.



The Islamic Republic is expected to go ahead with resistance diplomacy aimed at pushing the US to take political decisions, the pundit said on conclusion.

