Iranian architecture most famous for use of tilework: Irish Iranologist

“I have been enjoying Iranian art and architecture for many decades”, said Bernard O'Kane, renowned Irish Iranologist and scholar of Islamic art, in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily. Professor of Islamic Art and Architecture at the American University in Cairo, O’kane has authored and edited many books and papers on Islamic and Persian cultural heritages. As he began to write his PhD thesis on Timurid architecture in Khurasan, his fascination with Iranian architecture began, which grew over the years. “To anyone who wants to see one the most beautiful cities in the world, I recommend Isfahan,” he said.

Q: You are a big name in Iran. You know that, right?

I have written a lot about Iranian art and architecture anyway, and I lived there for several years. So it is happy to hear that. Thank you.

Q: How many times have you been to Iran?

I lived in Iran for a few years up to the revolution and after that I have been to Iran maybe half a dozen times.

Q: When was the last time you were in Iran?

Last time was for a conference in Zahedan in 2015.

Q: What made you interested in the first place to study the history of Iranian or Persian art?

Travelling! I took the summer holidays off when I was doing my first degree in law and I took a train from Ireland to London and then to Istanbul. It was my first introduction to an Islamic country. The second summer, I took the same train from Istanbul to Baghdad and from Baghdad I traveled to Iran as well as Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. That’s about the time I hooked on Islamic art and architecture. After my degree I traveled around the world for years. I was also passing through Iran and then when I stopped in the British Institute of Persian Studies in Tehran, the director advised me that if I wish to study Iranian art and architecture I should go to Edinburgh University where Robert Hillenbrand was teaching, another very famous name in the field. Which I did, and I was very fortunate to have him as a mentor. So we actually did some field works together and when I graduated I was able to get a job teaching Islamic art and architecture here in Cairo and I have been doing that ever since.

Q: I would like to thank you on behalf of my fellow Iranians for you interest and for the life you have put into that. So let’s say that a lay westerner, not someone with the specialized eye you have developed for the Iranian architecture, is going to visit Iranian architecture. What is most significant for them?

Probably the thing which Iranian architecture is most famous for is its use of tilework. It has a history of tile decoration on buildings which is unequalled in depth and variety in any other country. There are some good tile works in India, in Anatolia, but the range from the Seljuk Period up until modern times and the variety of techniques that are used for tile decoration are the most impressive of all in Iran.

Q: How do you compare it to neighboring countries or maybe to Indian or Arab versions of tilework? What is characteristic of the Iranian tilework?

Well, they have some forms of tile decoration that were never present in other areas such as luster tile works which was made almost exclusively in Kashan, and it came through Kashan to other parts of Iran to decorate buildings as far apart as modern day Turkmenistan for instance, or modern day Azerbaijan in Baku where buildings are particularly decorated by tile decorations. Probably the only time the actual potters moved to make luster pottery on site was for palace directed by Abaqa Khan at Takht-e Soleyman. It was a unique atelier that produced many super quality tiles. The lusters are a very difficult technique to make for a wide range of building. But in addition, there were other techniques which was developed in Iran such as tile mosaic, or ‘kashie moaraq’, and the under-glazed painted tiles with mostly blue and white color, which partially perhaps arrived with the colors which were used in Chinese decoration. There were over-glazed versions named ‘Cuerda Seca’ in English, or ‘Haft Rangi’ in Persian, which is another separate kind of technique as well. And sometime you get combinations of these kinds, at time with unglazed brick. So there is enormous variety that were applied to the buildings that makes them all the more interesting.

Q: What if you wanted to select one Iranian city for that quality?

So, Isfahan for Instance, because of this, is one of the most fascinating cities in the world. And I still recommend it to anybody who wants to travel to one the most beautiful cities in the world. Unusually for most medieval cities that have a medieval core, it hasn’t been destroyed by building high rises next to, say, minarets or domes, which are still the strongest visual emphasis that you have in the city scale.

Q: You also investigated other kinds of exchanges between Arab and Iranian cultures, especially Kalila and Demna. Let us know a bit more about the effects of such exchanges.

From the beginning of course there has been a huge mixture of Persian and Iranian culture in Iran after the coming of Islam. The language changed, of course so that now about 40 percent of the vocabulary of modern Persian is Arabic-derived, unlike Sassanid Persian.

Q: What about transformations in architectural style?

There have been many changes. The most popular form of the mosques in Arab lands was the hypostyle, the one with many columns around the courtyard. But in Iran, in pre-Islamic times, they have already been used to buildings with domes and ivans. So, the introduction of these into the large congregational mosque plan in the Seljuk Period as in the Friday Mosque of Isfahan, for instance, that dramatically changed the way in which mosques were built, not just in Iran but that also spread to the other parts of the Islamic world. There were also other instances such as the use of Chinese style decoration, chinoiserie style decoration, which became popular after the Mongol conquest of Iran at the beginning of the rule of Ilkhanid Dynasty when all of the Asian world from China to Iran was under one rulership and the importation of Chinese objects into Iran became very common.

But then, through trade, we find it occurring in Egypt, for instance, in Mamluk territories in the 14th century after the Mamluks and the Mongols agree a truce: They had been at war with one another upon to 1322 when a truce was signed. After that we begin to see the chinoiserie appearing in monuments in Egypt, for instance, in architectural decoration and in decoration of metal works and lamps. That’s a sign that many items from Iran started to be imported into Egypt. So the trade was one features of course that enabled lots of interrelationships.

The movement of craftsmen was another. There is one very significant madrasah in Cairo, which has a mihrab with all its details exactly like Jaame Mosque of Rezaieh in Urmia, a typically Iranian style. And probably it had to with Hajj, for instance: Nearest big city to the Hejaz is Cairo, so some of these people perhaps went through there and then ended up doing work in a local style.

There is also a famous report by one of the ambassadors from Cairo to the Mongols at the time of this truce in 1322. You know from Arabic historical sources that he brought back the builder of the Alishah Mosque in Tabriz with them to Cairo and then we start to find the use of tile mosaic becoming very popular here. It goes about for a generation, some 20 or 30 years, and it gradually dies out again, but clearly this is something that was introduced by the Iranian craftsmen.

Q: So is it fair to say that as you said Islam worked as unifying force in the architecture and culture of the Muslim societies across the region?

In many ways, yes, it did. But of course you still have variety in unity, if you will. We have mosques that always have mihrabs, and also have Quranic inscriptions in Arabic. But there begin to be differences as well.

It is particularly in Iran that you have features likes domes and ivans appearing in mosques because of the Sassanian heritage for instance. Later, you start to get inscriptions in Persian as well as in Arabic. In fact, they don’t actually start in Iran; rather, they start in the outlying areas where Persian culture was particularly important, in modern day Kyrgyzstan and also in India where the Ghaznavids had set up their empire who were Persian speakers and Persian was the literary language of the court so that’s reflected in the early appearance of Persian inscriptions in the mosques there.

