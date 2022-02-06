Iranian pilgrims can register for visiting Iraq, Syria as of mid-Feb: Official

A number of Iranian pilgrims were dispatched to Syria about a month ago and the dispatch was welcomed by the applicants, Rashidian said according to a Sunday report of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization.

Since a month ago, over 500 Iranians have left for visiting Syrian holy sites and shrines, the official added.

And, new agreements have been signed with Syrian side on reducing the travel cost and arranging good transport, he underlined.

Rashidian went on to say that Iranian pilgrims will depart for Syria while their security is preserved and due services are provided.

So far, more than five thousand people have registered for this travel, he added.

According to Iran’s agreements with Iraqi and Syrian governments, the two countries have the duty to ensure security and preserve dignity of the Iranian pilgrims, the official underlined.

Also with regard to the issue of health, good measures are to be taken to protect the pilgrims, he stressed.

About the issue of vaccination, the official said the pilgrims should have vaccination documents and carry negative coronavirus test certificate.

In December 2021, Rashidian said that the first group of Iranian pilgrims will be dispatched to Syria based on the coordination and after some years of pause.

