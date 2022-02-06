Political development being consolidated under Islamic Republic: Iranian Scholar

In an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Abbas Salimi Namin, a political analyst and history expert, argues that these media campaigns are aimed at depicting an incorrectly bright picture of Iran under the Pahlavi rule in order to absolve Britain and the United States from the grave sins they committed in Iran.

There is an ongoing propaganda campaign launched against the Islamic Republic of Iran on satellite television channels as well as cyberspace. Focusing on some of our current problems, the campaign seems to intend to whitewash the former regime.

Not exactly. Those media outlets which specifically work against Iran are not just trying to whitewash the Pahlavi regime per se. Rather, they are trying to absolve Britain and the United States from the sins they committed in Iran. For two decades after the 1921 coup d’état, the British had unrivaled, total domination of Iran. Iran’s northern neighbor, Tsarist Russia, had fallen by this point and their new regime had terminated all colonial contracts imposed on Iran. Even the Cossack Brigade, which was founded and commanded by Russia, was left to its own devices and taken over by the British. The British had plundered Iran’s oil for 20 years. If we study that particular period, we would see that hatred against Britain grew in Iranians, for Iran had been dealing with extreme poverty.

What about developments attributed to Reza Khan?

Reza Khan, the founder of the Pahlavi regime, is admired for some things that are not historically true. Even tap water was not available in Tehran for a decade after Reza Shah was deposed. Tap water was implemented for the first time during Mosaddeq’s administration. Did the British complete a single construction work for the good of Iranians while they were ruling Iran? Even if they did some work, it was done in the interests of the British and Reza Shah himself. For instance, building the trans-Iranian railway and suppressing local revolts was done to secure British interests in Iran. The only proper road that was constructed was the Tehran-Shomal road, and even that was mainly for the personal use of Reza Khan to get to his many tracts of land in the Northern provinces.

Jafar Sharif-Emami, who was in charge of Iran’s water supply during Mohammad Reza Shah’s reign, recounts in his memoirs the terrible state of various provinces of the country where people had no access to clean drinking water and would fall ill to various diseases. Reza Khan was no remarkable figure in Iran’s history; he was an illiterate Cossack who was installed by the British. So, any admiration of Reza Khan is really an admiration of the British track record.

So, why are we seeing a surge in pro-Pahlavi propaganda?

The more Iranians, on their path to independence, get into confrontations with countries that have a history of dominating Iran, the more those countries try to absolve themselves. Because that’s what public diplomacy demands. They want to get the public opinion of Iranians, which is the back-line of Iran’s war front, on their side. Iranians have kicked Britain and the United States out of their country, and now they have launched various satellite television channels to undermine Iran’s independence movement through public diplomacy. They want to suggest in their propaganda that Iran was just fine under their rule.

Does this line of argument have historical precedence?

Of course it does. Mohammad Mosaddeq himself had noted that Reza Khan and his son, Mohammad Reza, were handpicked by outsiders and, understandably, acted in accordance with foreign interests, not the interests of the people of Iran. Therefore, British and American investments in propaganda are to clean up their record in Iran.

Head of the Plan and Budget Organization in the Pahlavi regime, Abolhassan Ebtehaj, confirmed that the Americans had expended from the public budget of Iranians for their own interests. He was essentially complaining that if the Americans wanted to sell weapons to Iran and turn Iran into their weapons warehouse, they should pay for it themselves, rather than expending Iran’s budget. Britain and the US plundered Iran’s riches for years but didn’t bring Iran any kind of prosperity or construct anything really useful for Iranians. If Iranian youths would know this, they would surely hate these two countries and not fall prey to their colorful advertisements. That is why they are trying to make claims about pre-revolution Iran in their media that are not substantiated by historical documents.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has tried to raise awareness of true historical facts, especially about the former regime. So, why is it that the opposition can still feed into false perceptions of history?

Several factors contribute to this. One factor is that our confrontation with the West is growing by the day; the more victories Iranians score in these confrontations, the more losses the British and the Americans will suffer. In spite of all the Western pressure including sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken the lead in various domains from some US-aligned and US-backed countries. The nations of the region will realize that Iran has stood up to hegemonic powers and has not embraced the disgrace of having relations with the occupying and racist Zionist regime, and that is why it’s still under military, economic, and political pressure. Yet, Iran has been more successful than many allies of the West and the US. If it weren’t for the sanctions, we would have been much further ahead. The US-led sanctions drove Iran’s oil exports to zero for a period, which imposed a lot of hardship on the people and the country, but this problem is getting solved as well.

But what about Iran’s information campaigns? Have we failed to be effective enough?

This is another factor which goes back to the fact that Iran’s system of spreading information has not been able to combat Western media. For one thing, there are some financial issues, and Iran doesn’t invest as much as the Western countries in this regard. For another, we have been apathetic towards public opinion to some extent. A further factor is that the Western human network is still present in Iran and working towards corrupting and undermining our regime.

Does this network operate deliberately and knowingly?

Yes, it operates deliberately and knowingly. When the documents on the 1953 coup were released a year ago, the names of some who partook in the coup were redacted because they were members of families that are still working on the case of Iran. Not all people who encouraged Donald Trump to impose more sanctions on Iran during his term in office were residing overseas; some of them are secretly working from within Iran.

You claim that Iran is in a generally better shape than many other countries, but the opposing media movement focuses on some economic problems and sends the message that Iran’s future is not bright.

Naturally, the enemy focuses on our weaknesses and exploits them. If we were smart enough, we would see that the source of these negative pieces of news against Iran, which the opposing media movement covers, is domestic since it quotes Iranian officials and media. This means that the political regime of Iran doesn’t intend to deny or conceal the existence of some problems. It also means that there’s a genuine willingness to address these problems.

Could you please elaborate?

You see, when we are under sanctions, some problems will arise in the management of the country. For instance, some things will get out of their legal framework just to circumvent the sanctions. This increases the possibility of corruption. Yet we see that the judiciary arrests certain individuals who sold oil under the pretense of circumventing the sanctions but didn’t give the money back. This indicates that there’s a strong willingness in our regime to counter corruption. We should have been worried if there wasn’t such willingness.

Many of our current problems stem from the contention and hostility that Westerners have been expressing against Iran in the international arena. As a result, we can’t benefit from the international banking system and, naturally, it increases the possibility of corruption. Of course, the domestic monitoring and control systems must operate more effectively as well.

To what extent is fighting these domestic corruption problems, as a specific case, a grassroots campaign?

It should not be overlooked that today, it’s the people of Iran who inform against corruption and it’s the reporters of Iranian media who report and follow up on these felonies. If they opted to conceal, it would mean that the will is towards systematic corruption, but when the domestic media exposes the corruption and the judiciary acts upon it, it means that there’s a willingness to combat corruption.

Even though many sacrifices have been and are being made in Iran, there are some Western-oriented individuals who don’t want to see a national regime become powerful in Iran. We see hints of this in the behavior of some political movements. For example, those politicians who say, “We even have to bring our directors from the West,” have been humiliating Iran and its manpower. Of course, what they’re suggesting is different from signing contracts with foreign companies to bring technology into the country. Transferring technology is certainly tenable, but importing directors is a national humiliation. According to our religious and national doctrines, we are free to employ knowledge from any part of the world.

The opposition media don’t consider the political regime of Iran as democratic. In response, what would you say is one of the most important political accomplishments of the Islamic Republic?

The Islamic Republic is an emergent regime. In such a regime, some prices have to be paid in order for some political actors to accept the necessity of the peaceful transition of power. To illustrate, a president may come into office while some political actors do not accept him and believe that he must resign. In an emergent regime, it is culturally difficult to instill this idea in these opposing forces to accept the rules of democracy and help the administration implement its plans. Both the late Imam Khomeini and the current Leader have seen this through to increase the overall profitability of administration in favor of the people because the more successful an administration is, the more profitable it will be for the people.

But why are we still trying to establish some basic rules of the game?

We have to admit that stabilizing a democracy takes time. Some compare Iran with countries which have 700 years of political participation in governance. Before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, we had a dictatorial regime. It’s not valid to claim, “If the Pahlavi regime remained, Iran would have been on the path to development,” because the nature of dictatorship doesn’t match with development. A dictatorial government becomes more fragile by the day, so it acts more strictly until it reaches the point of explosion. Dictatorship has been wiped out in Iran now and we Iranians must learn that if a political taste has secured the vote of the majority, the minority taste must not stand in opposition. It can offer its opinions and criticisms, but it must not cause friction.

In your opinion, has the Islamic Republic had any success in its path to stabilizing democracy?

Yes, the previous administrations were all able to complete their terms with little challenge despite having numerous dissenters. The fact that the dissenters couldn’t overthrow legitimately elected administrations means that our political system has been able to take fairly good steps in political development. In some countries that had just embarked on their path to democracy, the majority’s administrations have been overthrown either by radical minorities or coups. It has taken many years for democracy to be stabilized in those countries. Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran has had decent political achievements during its short life.

The political movements will slowly be forced to stop their non-constructive confrontations. We are halfway there and the more we advance, the more the efficiency of administrations will improve.

And what’s the role of the Islamic Republic in this regard, i.e. political development?

No other version of political disposition could have achieved this in Iran. Only the Islamic Republic managed to make it happen because it has brought about the most unity among various movements. Iran follows the paradigm of ‘The Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist’ (religious and political leadership) which is a balancing weight. This paradigm doesn’t let political movements disturb the balance of society. Political development in Iran is being consolidated day by day, and this very achievement is a matter of serious concern to the West. The Islamic Republic’s model is making its place. Even though it is faced with serious challenges, it comes out of those challenges victorious.

