Official: Solving hard currency obstacles precedes setting up joint committee

Pir-Hossein Koulivand said in a meeting with the Head of the Joint Red Crescent and Red Cross Federation Head Office in Tehran Ata Dorani that the sanctions problems have currently made some pharmacies face problems in providing medicines.

“Financial transactions of the IRSC with the world to provide medicine and ensure our fellow citizens and immigrants’ health, and even the health of some Iranians are now disturbed and even many Iranians abroad cannot assist us,” he added.

The IRCS head said that the establishment of IRSC Homes is among the initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran RSC, adding, "We are ready to share our experience with the world national societies."

“One of the main strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran is establishment of effective and close relations with world countries and the IRCS, too, always welcomes share experience with the world national societies,” said Koulivand.

The Head of the Joint Red Crescent and Red Cross Federation Head Office in Tehran Ata Dorani, for his part, said in the meeting that "we are ready to report the problem to the Federation in Geneva diplomatically and for humanitarian reasons in order to find ways to defuse the effects of the sanctions in your field of activities.

He appreciated the IRCS's initiative of sharing experience with the other countries' national societies, arguing that one of the Joint Red Crescent and Red Cross Federation’s fields of cooperation with the IRSC is collecting money to assist the draught-stricken people in the central and southern Iranian provinces.

“Also from the Emergency Contributions Fund of the Federation we have several times gained some amounts and delivered them to the Islamic Republic of Iran RSC to deal with the natural disasters’ problems,” he added.

