Tehran conditions negotiations with Riyadh to mutual respect

Raisi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in which he hailed efforts by Iraq to hold talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The president reiterated that Iran favors a powerful and sovereign government in Iraq and a strong and united society in the country.

Referring to an experience shared by Iran and Iraq in the fight against Daesh and Takfiri terrorist groups, Raisi said that all the problems in the region are solvable on the condition that the interference of extra-regional powers are stopped.

He said that in case of a practical exit of the US forces from the region, the regional countries will be able to establish peace, stability and security in the region on their own.

The Iraqi prime minister, for his part, said that the enhancement of economic exchanges with Iran is of prime importance for Baghdad.

Al-Kadhimi said that his country welcomes the foreign policy pursued by the Iranian new government to upgrade the level of cooperation with regional countries.

