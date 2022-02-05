Pres. Raisi congratulates Sri Lanka on Independence Day

In his congratulatory message to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Raisi expressed hope for developing cooperation in various fields between two states in line with mutual interests.

He also wished health and success for his Sri Lankan counterpart and prosperity for the people of Sri Lanka.

Independence Day, also known as National Day, is a Sri Lankan national holiday celebrated annually on February 4 to commemorate the country’s political independence from the British rule in 1948.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish