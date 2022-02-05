Coronavirus death toll grows to 64 in Iran

The number of the total death toll reached 132,745 after claiming lives of 64 in the country.

According to statistics, 23,130 new cases infected by the coronavirus were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,529 of whom have been hospitalized.

So, 6,543,837 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 6,138,692 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, 2,282 coronavirus patients are in critical conditions.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the coronavirus has killed 5,745,785 across the world so far.

1483**7129

