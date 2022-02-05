Iran calls for release of its assets in Japan to allocate them to health

Eynollahi made the remarks in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Tehran Kazutoshi Ikawa, according to the Saturday report of Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Describing sanctions against the Iranian nation as unfair, the minister said that the country makes effort to not let the bans affect people’s health.

Further, Eynollahi appreciated Japan for helping Iran during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed near 5,750,000 worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.

At his remarks, the minister described Tehran-Tokyo ties as historical and friendly.

He went on to hope that the two countries would witness an increase in scientific cooperation and exchange of university students and professors.

The two could prove that their good relations would be effective in scientific boom worldwide, the minister underlined.

Pointing to the acceleration of the process of vaccination in Iran in recent months, the health minister stressed the necessity of enhancing the related cooperation between the two nations.

For his part, the Japanese ambassador said that there are considerable capacities for fostering Tokyo-Tehran medical cooperation.

Elsewhere, he described medical knowledge and commitment of the Iranian health personnel as astonishing.

He hoped Japan’s cooperation with Iran and other countries in the fight against the coronavirus would expand as the new variant is highly contagious.

It is important for Japan to continue joint cooperation with Iran and have more intense talks with the country, the ambassador said.

He added his country respects Iran’s efforts and services to help Afghan refugees.

Reportedly, the Islamic Republic has been the host of millions of Afghan refugees during the past four decades. The refugees have enjoyed social, educational, and health services in Iran.

