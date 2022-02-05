Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy not negotiable: Official

Tehran, IRNA - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani emphasized on his Twitter account on Saturday the country's "legal right to continue research and development and to maintain its peaceful nuclear capabilities and achievements, along with its security against supported evils, cannot be restricted by any agreement."

Representatives from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) hold talks in Vienna, Austria, to pursue removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

