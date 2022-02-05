Feb 5, 2022, 11:05 AM
Official says Pasteurcovac 100% effective against Omicrom variant

Tehran, IRNA - President of Pasteur Institute of Iran Alireza Biglari said that Pasteurcovac Vaccine, jointly developed by Iran and Cuba, has proved to be 100% effective against Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

Addressing the reporters in a virtual press conference on Saturday, Biglari said that Pasteurcovac is permitted to be injected to children and adults.

He described Pasteurcovac as the safest vaccine against coronavirus, saying it had been tested against Beta Variant in Cuba and against Delta Variant in Iran and had been proved to be 96% effective.

He went on to say that five million doses of Pasteurcovac vaccine is produced monthly in Iran and two doses are enough for children.

He also stressed that adults should receive booster dose.

Meanwhile, speaking to IRNA, Biglari said  Pasteurcovac can be used as booster for all vaccines.

Pasteurcovac, known as Soberana 2 in Cuba, has jointly been developed by Iran and Cuba and successfully passed the third phase for clinical test.

