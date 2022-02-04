Pakistani scholars, cultural figures congratulate Iran on anniversary of Islamic Revolution

According to IRNA on Friday, Rashid Chughtai, author, writer and Pakistani cultural activist, met with Iranian Cultural Adviser Ehsan Khazaei on the fifth day of the Fajr Decade and congratulated him on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He stated the stability and resistance of the Iranian people after the victory of the Islamic Revolution to this day is commendable and a great lesson for the people of the region.

The Pakistani writer praised the role of Imam Khomeini, the great leader of the Islamic Revolution and prayed for the long life and health of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Khazaei, Iran's cultural adviser in Pakistan, praised the lofty ideas of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, known as Quaid-e-Azam, the late founder of Pakistan, and Allama Iqbal Lahori, for independence and said Iran and Pakistan are two brothers and neighbors that have been around for centuries.

"They have friendly and cordial relations and have a common cultural and historical heritage," he noted.

Referring to the various achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran after the Islamic Revolution, he added that the happy days of the dawn of the Islamic Revolution are influential days in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the region, which reminds the glorious manifestation of the Iranian nation.

"It is the fruit of a movement that influenced the history of Iran and the region with the slogan of independence, freedom, the Islamic Republic," he said.

In addition, a group of seminary leaders and various educational personalities also visited the Iranian Cultural Center or sent messages and phone calls to congratulate the Iranian government and people on the Fajr decade and the anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Simultaneously with the celebration of the 43rd spring of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, various conferences and programs will be held by the Iranian Cultural Consulate in Islamabad and the Iranian culture centers in the cities of Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Quetta.

Holding Iranian Film Week in Islamabad, Lahore and the Food Festival in Peshawar are other programs scheduled in Pakistan.

