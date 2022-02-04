COVID-19 kills 57 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 57 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 132,681, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

36,908 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,262 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,130,566 patients out of a total of 6,520,707 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,085 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 61,020,487 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,405,243 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 19,023,540 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

