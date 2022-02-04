Iran, neighboring states to hold joint economic meetings

Director-General for the Persian Gulf Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Enayati told IRNA on Friday that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi prioritizes expansion of ties with neighboring states; therefore, it has a roadmap to develop bilateral relationships with neighbors.

Since connecting with neighbors is of utmost importance in Iran’s foreign policy, the 13th administration in Tehran has set a transparent framework for interactions with neighboring states, he argued.

According to the director general, Iran’s top officials in particular President Raisi has time and again emphasized on development of mutual ties with neighboring countries as a principle for foreign policy of the Islamic Republic in different sessions, interviews and negotiations.

He expressed hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can pursue the objective, noting when it comes to relationship with neighbors, issues related to economic, trade, investment, transportation, financial, cultural and public affairs play key role along with political aspect of cooperation.

As to recent visits by Iranian foreign minister and his deputies to neighboring states, he said that Deputy Minister for political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani visited four littoral countries of the Persian Gulf, and that Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian traveled to Iraq, Oman and Qatar.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has pursued clear-cut relationships with its neighboring states, Enayati said, informing that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has put on agenda several programs in the framework of political and strategic committees in the coming months.

The joint commissions of Iran and its neighboring countries are active in trade and economic coordination, he mentioned.

The politician expressed hope that holding joint commission meetings will help expand mutual ties and deepen cooperation between the Islamic Republic and its neighbors.

