Maintaining nuclear capacities best guarantee for Tehran: Ex-Iran envoy

Former Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan and Italy Abolfazl Zohrevand told IRNA on Thursday that in a good agreement all sanctions particularly the ones, which have been imposed prior to former US president Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, should be lifted. That means, the nuclear and non-nuclear sanctions imposed by Trump, should be removed, he noted.

Another aspect of a good deal is that the sanctions should be completely lifted not only suspended, the former ambassador said, adding that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei mentioned that Tehran rules out sanction policy essentially.

But the US-imposed sanctions have not been lifted so far, Zohrevand said, noting that the U-turn is still remaining; thus, Iran cannot utilize dollar for transactions.

He opined that the situation before Trump’s pullout from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can be considered as a proper condition for returning to the deal.

If Tehran is expected to abide by its commitments under the JCPOA, what would be the fate of uranium enriched at 60 percent or Iran’s new centrifuges, the diplomat said, adding that obliteration of these equipment is not acceptable by the Islamic Republic.

The other side in the Vienna talks underlines the need for annihilating Iranians’ nuclear capabilities, but the capacity can be used as an assurance leverage at the hands of Iran to provide the country with the special guarantee that the Western powers will comply with their obligations under the agreement, he argued.

Iranians should preserve its nuclear capacities inside the country in the form of sealed facilities aimed at having an assurance that the Islamic Republic can reopen the facilities whenever the US and other parties refuse to implement their commitments.

The Americans do not have the right to call for guarantees for Iranians’ commitments, he said, concluding that practical elements for guaranteeing a good agreement should be in Iran’s hands.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish