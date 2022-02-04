Oman-Iran trade exchanges up 73%

Zarrabi made the remarks in Thursday meeting aimed at coordinating a trip by Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin to Muscat.

The chairman of joint chamber of commerce noted that Oman and Iran had one billion dollars of trade exchanges in 10 months of this year, expecting that the volume would reach 1.2 billion dollars until the end of the current year (March 20, 2022).

Referring to the fact that a roadmap for Iranian export to Oman has been complied by both private sector and the Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce, he said that the roadmap focuses on six programs of the Omani government’s five-year-plan for startups, nano-technology and knowledge-based companies.

The official also pointed to the volume of Oman’s import from Iran, which stood at 24 billion dollars in 2020, adding that Iranian commodities have comparative export advantage.

He further referred to upcoming visit by Iranian minister of industry, mine and trade to Muscat, noting that first Iranian investment delegation of private sector will accompany the minister in this tour, expressing hope that such a trip would help develop economic and trade ties between the two states.

Zarrabi also noted that collaborations in mine, tourism and re-export are among the most important issues to be discussed in the visit, adding that two mining companies, three medicine and medical equipment firms, two energy corporations and five companies active in foodstuff and aquatics will accompany the Iranian minister.

As to Oman’s free trade agreements (FTA) with 16 Arab-African countries, the US, Singapore and four European states (Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Sweden), he said that the fact shows Iran can export its goods from Oman based upon zero tariffs.

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Fatemi is scheduled to visit Muscat in order to take part in a joint Iran-Oman commission to discuss cooperation in different economic fields, including investment in trade, industry, mine, air and sea transportation, energy, technical and engineering services, tourism and cultural affairs.

