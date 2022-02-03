Amirabdollahian hopes Iran-Saudi cooperation will solve Islamic world problems

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with the Secretary General of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha on Thursday when he highlighted the importance of Iran and Saudi Arabia as two important countries.

He also reviewed the problems plaguing the Islamic world and the Islamic Ummah, the procedure of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Iran and the OIC, the reopening of Iran's representative office in the OIC as well as a number of other regional issues.

Amirabdollahian also expressed his appreciation of the OIC chief efforts for the reopening of Iran's OIC office in Jeddah.

The OIC official, too, welcomed reopening of Iran's office in Jeddah and Tehran's active participation in the organization and underlined the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a founding and active member of the OIC.

He said the OIC will fail to solve the problems of the Islamic world in absence of the active participation of all Islamic countries.

Taha voiced his support for the Iran-Saudi talks and termed any kind of problems between the two Islamic countries as distressing while the OIC invited all Muslim and brotherly countries to peace and dialogue.

Amirabdollahian invited Taha to visit Iran which was welcomed by him.

