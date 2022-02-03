COVID-19 kills 61 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 61 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 132,624, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

37,395 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,981of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,121,353 patients out of a total of 6,483,799 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,945 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 60,992,230 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,370,250 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 18,774,788 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

