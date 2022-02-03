Forbes hails Sardar Azmoun saying "adds goals and depth" to Leverkusen's attack

Forbes magazine in its recent report, said, "It is one of the more exciting transfers of this Bundesliga transfer window. On the day before deadline day, Bayer Leverkusen signed Sardar Azmoun for $4.4 million from Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg. "

Forbes also said, "It is a brilliant deal for Leverkusen," because Azmoun's Transfermarkt market value is $27.5 million.

"We're delighted to have completed this transfer," Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said in a club statement. "Sardar Azmoun has been one of Russian football's top goalscorers for several years. He's been champion three years in a row there with Zenit, regularly played in the Champions League, and shown himself to be of international class at the highest level. Our attack gains extra quality with him. Sardar will make our attack even more unpredictable and powerful."

Iranian soccer player, Sardar Azmoun

Azmoun, 27, without a doubt, brings added depth to Leverkusen's attack. The 27-year-old has been a star in Russia for some time and joined Zenit from Rubin Kazan in February 2019 in a deal worth $13.2 million. It was Kazan who found the striker in Iran, where he played for Sepahan's youth academy. But it would be at Rostov where Azmoun made a name for himself, scoring 25 goals and six assists in 77 games. Two of those goals came against Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid in Rostov's memorable 2016/17 Champions League campaign.

