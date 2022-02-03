Iran, Turkey Red Crescent societies to form teams for regional ‎cooperation

According to Iranian Red Crescent ‎Society (IRCS), at the beginning of the meeting, the Turkish side, Kinik, referred to the recent floods in the southern provinces of Iran, saying that the reports showed the high capability of the Iranian Red Crescent to respond to incidents congratulated Iran over the strong team for working with such strength to serve the people.

Referring to the climatic incidents in Iran during last month, the president of the Iranian Red Crescent said, "Fortunately, with the timely presence and efforts of rescuers, youth and volunteers, good services were provided to the people affected by floods, snow and blizzards.”

“Until there is peace in the affected areas, we are with the people. This increased their sense of satisfaction and promoted the social capital of the Iranian Red Crescent,” Kolivand added.

Pointing out the commonalities of the two National Societies, the IRCS noted, "With the spirit of friendship and cooperation and forming strong team in the presence of neighboring National Societies, we can do great things.”

Praising the Iranian Red Crescent’s humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen, Kinik said that the IRCS, “has a good status in the world and we want to cooperate more with this Society to do valuable work.”

During this virtual meeting, Kolivand proposed that the areas of cooperation between the two National Socities be prepared in the form of an MoU to be signed by the parties next May, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Iranian Red Crescent Society in Tehran. The suggestion was welcomed by his Turkish counterpart.

