Supreme Leader wishes health for veteran actor Mohammad Kasebi, presents his keffiyeh to him

Mohammad Kasebi, the renowned and veteran Iranian actor who has acted in TV film series, including Saint Mary, Father and many other movies and film series in drama, historical and social genres has been hospitalized a while ago due to heart problems.

After it was announced that Mr. Kasebi has been hospitalized due to heart failure, the Supreme Leader asked about his health and presented his keffiyeh to him while sending his message to him through his representative.

“Tell Mr. Kasebi that I am praying for him,” Imam Khamenei said in his message.

Head of the Islamic Revolution Artistic Center Mohammad Mehdi Dadman visited Mr. Kasebi at hospital on Wednesday and presented Supreme Leader’s message and keffiyeh to him.

