Iran envoy stresses enhanced media cooperation with Pakistan

Mohammad Ali Hosseini met with Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in relations between the two neighboring countries, as well as regional and international issues.

The ambassador, referring to the bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan in various political, economic and cultural fields, called for strengthening media cooperation between the two countries.

Hosseini also touched on the cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad on Afghanistan and stressed the need to coordinate to help resolve crisis in the neighboring country.

The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan also presented a report on the latest developments in the UN Security Council and the nuclear talks in Vienna.

Explaining the developments in Yemen, he called for the cooperation of Pakistan and other Islamic countries to solve the Yemeni crisis peacefully.

