Iran president calls for expansion of economic cooperation with Kazakhstan

President Raisi made the remarks during a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Noting that security and stability in Kazakhstan is of prime importance for Iran, the president said that Iran favors the establishment of peace and stability in the entire region.

The Kazakh president, for his part, said that Iran and Kazakhstan have been able to develop close relations over the past 30 years, expressing certainty that a bright future awaits the relations of the two countries.

Reiterating the need for expansion of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, Tokayev expressed hope that holding an upcoming joint economic cooperation commission would help boost bilateral relations.

9341**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish