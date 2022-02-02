Iran Vice President for Women Affairs, Pakistan HR Minister meet virtually

The video conference between Shireen Mazari and Ensieh Khazali was held on Wednesday.

The virtual event took place after the recent meeting of the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini, with the Minister of Human Rights in Islamabad.

Pakistan's Ministry of Human Rights in a statement said Shireen Mazari in a virtual meeting with Ensieh Khazali, Iran’s vice-president for women and family affairs discussed creating opportunities to advance women and their entrepreneurship, learning from one another’s experiences to address issues such as gender disparity especially during COVID-19.

Earlier on January 19, the Minister of Human Rights of Pakistan met with the Ambassador of Iran and condemned the silence of Western powers, including the United States, regarding the violation of the rights of Muslims around the world.

