Tajikistan calls for expansion of bilateral ties with Iran

Muhriddin made the remarks during the press conference on Wednesday.

Regarding Tehran-Dushanbe's future relations in 2022, Muhriddin stated that the recent visit of President Raisi to Tajikistan focused mainly on relations and the renewal of a foreign policy of the two states towards each other which caused more development of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, commercial, technical and cultural fields.

Pointing to the level of relations between Iran, Tajikistan, he highlighted that Tajikistan has always wanted to expand bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and strives to further strengthen and expand cooperation.

