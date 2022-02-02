COVID-19 kills 59 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 59 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 132,563, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

38,160 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,975 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,115,134 patients out of a total of 6,446,404 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,819 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 60,905,266 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,277,761 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 18,163,387 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

