Iran Pres highlights country’s success despite enemies’ efforts

President Raisi made the remarks while speaking to reporters after visiting the mausoleum of the late Imam Khomeini to pay tribute to the father of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The President hoped that the country would remove the obstacles and witness a different situation.

Raisi attended mausoleum of the late Imam to commemorate the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) which starts on February 1 across Iran to mark victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) in Iran is termed to a period from February 1, 1979, which is the return of Imam Khomeini to Iran after 15-year exile, and ten days after his return when Islamic Revolution gained victory.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish