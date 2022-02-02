Ashgabat hosts photo expo of Iran's achievements

Iranian embassy's cultural consulate holds a photo exhibition in Ashgabat simultaneous with the Ten-Day Fajr Celebrations under the title of "Achievements of the Islamic Revolution of Iran."

The ten-day photo exhibition is scheduled to be held from February 2 to 11 at the cultural consulate complex.

Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navid Rasouli said in the opening ceremony of the exhibition that the fair showcases a set of achievements of the Islamic Revolution of Iran during 43 years of efforts and unity to upgrade the Islamic country.

The photo expo plans to artistically illustrates the Islamic Republic of Iran's internationally-recognized progresses in industry, aerospace, energy, military, agriculture, science, education, health, stem cell and so on, Rasouli noted.

According to the attaché, the aim of holding such an exhibition in Ashgabat is to make acquainted Turkmenistan's friendly people with scientific and technical achievements in Iran.

The photo exhibition displays 24 photos of the state-of-the-art achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran to visitors.

Turkmen visitors attended the inaugural ceremony of the photo exhibition on Tuesday.

