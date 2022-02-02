Lali's natural works registered in Iran national monuments list

Head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department of Lali county Ardeshir Kouhzad told IRNA on Wednesday that a stone-head in Baneh Mir villag as well as an ancient tree and Abtaf Baba Roozbehan waterfall have been inscribed in the list.



Experts in Lali county and the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department of the Khuzestan Province have managed to register three out of four natural monuments of the county, Kouhzad noted.



The department will make all-out efforts to pave the way for inscribing more monuments in the national list, he added.



The official went on to say that totally five natural monuments have been registered in the national list so far, expressing gratitude to non-governmental organizations that assisted in the important job.



Lali county is located 170 kilometers northern Ahvaz, capital city of southern Khuzestan province.



Ahmad-Reza Hosseini Borujeni, deputy head of Khuzestan Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department, said earlier that eight intangible cultural heritage works of the province have been finalized to be registered in the national monuments list.



Some playing skills, mourning ceremonies, local plantation know-how, creating and playing reed instruments by provincial tribes such as Bakhtiari nomads are among the intangible cultural heritage of the southern province, he said.



Furthermore, three UNESCO World Heritage sites of Susa, Tchogha Zanbil, and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System are located in Khuzestan Province, which is also a cradle for handicrafts and arts.



Khuzestan was settled about 6000 BC by people with affinities to the Sumerians, who came from the Zagros Mountains region. Urban centers emerged nearly concurrent with the first towns in Mesopotamia in the 4th millennium.

