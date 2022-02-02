Iran national soccer team takes over records in Asian football history: Official

Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem made the remarks Tuesday evening after Iranian national team’s victory over United Arab Emirates within the framework of qualification competitions for Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After defeating Iraqi national football team 1-0 at Azadi Stadium in Tehran on January 27, Iranian team, aka Team Melli, coached by Dragan Skocic, repeated the result against UAE.

Iran had already been qualified for the World Cup 2022 and its victory over the UAE completed the national team’s good performance, Azizi Khadem noted.

He hoped that Team Melli would achieve success in the next two matches as well.

When Iran defeated the UAE with Mehdi Taremi’s goal, it gained its seventh victory with 22 points.

After the Tuesday match, the Iranian head coach said that he was pleased with the victory as everything was under control.

For his part, the head coach of the UAE football team Bert van Marwijk expressed unhappiness over the result as he had expected more from his players.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is slated for November in Qatar.

