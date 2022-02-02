Iran finds alternative ways to nullify US sanctions

Iran Newspaper published a memo on February 2 saying that:



Loopholes that Tehran has discovered to get rid of illegal sanctions along with attaining revenues of oil sales in recent weeks and months have provided Iran with an opportunity, so contrary to speculations, the Iranians are not the ones who are in a hurry to resolve the dispute on the nuclear deal.



Although Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is following up nuclear negotiations in Vienna, Austria, to pave the way for lifting sanctions, his administration pursues alternatives in order to nullify the embargo; therefore, Iran's oil export figures increased surprisingly due to direct and indirect purchases by certain Asian partners such as China.



Reuters has published a recent statement of the US Department of the Treasury, highlighting news on lifting sanction on a tanker, which had earlier been sanctioned by the US. The Western media try to exaggerate these unimportant measures to propagate that Washington is ready to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



But in fact Iran has succeeded in reducing negative effects of the US-imposed sanctions when the negotiating teams in Vienna are entering a determining phase to finalize the talks. Iranians insist on verification of US compliance to the deal in the future. On the other hand, Iranian officials want to persuade the American politicians that lifting sanctions on paper is not a sufficient move from the West to give them an opportunity to seek squeezing concessions.



According to another report by Reuters, Iran's oil sale has increased compared to the last season of 2020 and independent refineries in Asia have turned into main importers of the Iranian crude oil.



President Raisi stated on the sidelines of one of his recent provincial tour that Iran's oil export has increased so much that the administration is no more concerned about difficulties in the regard. Oil export increased 40 percent in the new administration in Tehran and the revenue is being retained, he added.



Moreover, despite the fact that the US threatens to impose more sanctions, the Islamic Republic has enhanced cooperation with Latin and South American states especially in energy sector, while the region is considered as the backyard of the United States.



Iran has transported oil products to Venezuela. The Trump administration threatened to stop Iranian oil tankers, but Iranians declared that all US warships and military bases are potential targets for Iranian armed forces, showing that a game change has taken place.



The Islamic Republic also started operation at the Persian Gulf Star Refinery amid the US's crippling sanctions on Iran in a bid to nullify the embargo on energy sector of the country.



Iran seeks effective removal of sanctions, so the ball is in the court of the United States to be ready to guarantee practical compliance to the JCPOA.

