The Iranian president made the remarks in a congratulatory message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the occasion of the New Chinese Year.

President Raisi expressed hope that the two countries will support each other in the light of mutual political trust to give a boost to bilateral, regional and international cooperation in all areas.

The Iranian president wished success and prosperity for his Chinese counterpart and nation.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish