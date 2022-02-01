Ayatollah Sistani condoles demise of Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani

The full text of the message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Verily we belong to Allah (SWT), and verily to God do we return

The news of the demise of the pious Scholar Ayatollah Sheikh Lotfollah Saafi Golpaygani caused great sorrow and regret.

The loss of the noble man who was one of the prominent figures of the Seminary Schools of Qom, the virtues of the era and the exemplary servants of religion is a great loss.

I would like to express my deep condolences to the Holy Threshold of Hazrat Vali-e-Asr (A.J) and to the religious scholars, to the honorable family members and other respected followers of that blessed deceased, and I pray to God Almighty to grant him high status.

May God bestows patience and virtual reward for those who are his followers and relatives.

There is no power and no strength except with Allah.

Al-Sayyid Ali Al-Husseini Al-Sistani

28th of Jumada Al-Thani 1443 AH

