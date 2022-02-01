COVID-19 kills 50 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 50 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 132,504, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

35,070 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,740 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,110,615 patients out of a total of 6,408,244 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,703 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 60,838,106 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,189,193 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 17,698,006 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

3266**2050

