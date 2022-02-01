Foreign nationals in northeast Iran vaccinated against coronavirus

Mohammad-Taqi Hashemi, the secretary general of Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs of northeastern Iranian province of Razavi Khorasan, made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

It was done within the framework of the operation of immunizing Iranian nationals with no restrictions, Hashemi noted.

From the aspect of medical issues, there is no difference between Iranian nationals and foreign nationals, even those who have entered the country illegally, he noted.

Reportedly, 95 percent of Afghan nationals in the province are living in Mashhad, capital city of Razavi Khorasan.

Coronavirus has killed near 5,700,000 worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.

About 15 Iranian cities are coded as red, 61 as orange, 274 as yellow, and 98 as blue.

Red color code means that the region or country is at high risk regarding the pandemic.

