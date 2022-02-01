10-day Fajr celebrations of Imam Khomeini's return to Iran

Following Imam Khomeini's return to Iran, people around the country increased their street protests to shout the mottos of independence, freedom and Islamic republic under the leadership of the Imam.

Imam Khomeini lived around 14 years in exile from November 4, 1963 to February 1, 1979. First, he was sent to Turkey in 1963 and then to Iraq, but he spent the last part of the exile in France in a village called Neauphle-le-Chateau.



After the last Shah of Iran left the country on January 16, 1979, the Imam announced that the Shah's exit from Iran is the first phase of ending criminal Pahlavi regime, which has happened as a result of bravery protests by the Iranian people.

Imam Khomeini was to leave France for Iran on January 6, 1979, but Iran's civil aviation organization declared that all flights are cancelled because of bad weather condition.

Iranian protestors poured into streets to show their resentment to such a decision, calling for Imam's return as soon as possible. The protestors marched towards Mehrabad Airport. The then Ettelaat newspaper reported that west and southwest Tehran turned into scenes of fire and blood, when military forces tried to stop protestors.



However, protests and sit-ins pushed the government to open the airport and allow Imam's return to Tehran.

February 1, 1979 is one of the most important and memorable times in Iran's contemporary history, which saw the most glorious welcome in human history. People from around the country came to the capital city to participate in the welcome ceremony.

Imam Khomeini expressed gratitude during his first speech at the Mehrabad Airport, emphasizing on unity among all walks of life as a key to victory of the Islamic Revolution.

As a result of people's steadfastness in maintaining presence in protests and strikes, the Shah's regime toppled soon and the Islamic Revolution reached its final victory on February 11, 1979.

