Feb 1, 2022, 11:11 AM
Those who sow seeds of discord have no place in Islamic society of Iran: Pres advisor

Chabahar, IRNA – The president’s advisor in ethnic and religious affairs said here that those who sow the seeds of discord have no place in the Islamic society of Iran, adding that no one is allowed to insult religious sanctities, since our religion, Quran, the Holy Prophet (AS), and Qibla are all the same, having roots in Islamic unity.

Mamusta Abdul-Salam Karimi made the comment at Joint Council of Konarak, Zarabad, and Chabahar Townships’ Trustees, Clerics and Government Officials, on Monday and further reiterated that the president himself had emphasized the need to use the competent Sunni personalities at provincial political posts and asked me to inform the Sistan and Baluchestan governor of this point.


The president also has special attention to pursuing the resolving of the Sistan and Baluchestan people’s problems and difficulties, particularly those who have suffered losses in the recent flood and has issued special orders in that respect, which are being implemented, added Karimi.


He said that in the Islamic society, the entire ethnic groups, different Islamic sects, as well as the Iranian Christians, Jews, and Zoroastrians and the members of the two sexes are equals, and there are no division borders among them, as they are all the assets of the country.


He said that both the Supreme Leader and the president have always stressed the need for national unity and solidarity, as Almighty Allah, too, as stressed that He has created the human beings in different ethnic groups and tribes just in order that they will distinguish each other better and cooperate with each other.

