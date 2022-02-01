Official: Tourism, a chance to promote Iran-Armenia cultural dialogue

Apresyan, who was touring the 1st Conference on Iran and Food Tourism in the New Century on Monday, appreciated the great diversity in Iranian dishes and voiced his country’s readiness to cooperate with Iran in food tourism.



The head of the Armenian Tourism Federation said that the issues addressed at the event were of great significance.



Culture, and one of its most important sub-categories, culinary and foods, are of great importance in different countries so the improvement of food industry is among the primary objectives of the tourism and culture officials, he added.



Noting that the Iranian and Armenian cultures are very much intermingled, Apresyan said this could serve as an example of the two nations' shared heritage, including their culinary cultures.

The event was held as part of the 15th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition (TITE) which was inaugurated January31-Februrary-1 to promote more interaction between tourism and handicrafts industries.

