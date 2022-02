Amirabdollahian expressed pleasure at the good ties between Iran and India, saying he will discuss important issues of mutual interest, including the issue of Afghanistan, regional developments, and the Vienna talks in his face-to-face meeting with Indian officials.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also thanked Amirabdollahian for the telephone contact and welcomed his upcoming visit to New Delhi.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish