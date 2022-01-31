Moscow-Tehran ties enter 'strategic necessity' phase: Iranian politician

Ahmad Khorshidi Azad told IRNA on Monday that the Raisi administration's active resistance strategy and balanced foreign policy havve played a key role in bolstering Moscow-Tehran ties, which will bring about numerous fruits for both sides.



As to the Vienna talks for lifting anti-Iranian sanctions, the political expert said that the representatives of Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) are approaching a final deal.



He went on to say that Tehran has a say in this negotiation because the Islamic Republic has increased the level of uranium enrichment in the face of the West's pressures, so the Islamic Republic is pursuing talks with full hands; thus, they can reach a final deal in the near future.



Adopting active resistance strategy and balanced foreign policy has altered the pace of talks in Vienna, Austria, in favor of the Islamic Republic, Khorshidi Azad noted.



Elsewhere in his remarks, the politician pointed to elimination of preferred currency, noting that the Raisi administration has prevented from uncontrolled increase of currency rate which had led to high inflation. The new policy will resolve the problem of freezing imported commodities at customs, which is one of the main reasons behind hiking prices, he added.



Moreover, the 13th administration in Tehran has taken policies to reform tax system and avoid tax evasion in the next year's national budget, the pundit said.



He further pointed to President Raisi's provincial tours, saying that the administration should spend one day per week to get acquainted with realities on the ground, so the president has put provincial tours on agenda that seems to be a rational measure.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish