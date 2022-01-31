US sanction policy comes from its gangster trait: American commentator

The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has predicted a promising economic future for countries such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. The Credit Suisse Group has also seen economic growth in Venezuela up to 4.5 percent in 2022. These reports raise the question if the US sanctions are still effective or not.



Bradley Blankenship, a Prague-based American journalist, columnist and political commentator, told IRNA on Monday that international financial system, which is based on dollar dominance, will change in the future and that new alliances speed up US downfall and undermine its hegemony.



As some declassified documents show and certain US officials have acknowledged the sanctions are imposed with the aim of destabilize governments and provoke people against their administrations, Blankenship noted.



"The US-led sanctions are being imposed based on gangster mentality," he said, adding, "The White House makes use of sanctions to provoke people against their governments."

The behavior is like what is being seen in mafia movies, when gangsters kidnap families of their enemies to put pressure on them, he argued.

According to the analyst, the US is not going to lift sanctions against Syria and Afghanistan because Washington does not plan to accept realities on the ground and the American authorities cannot accept their failure in dictating who should govern these countries.

The fact that the American sanctions are ineffective is gradually being revealed, he said, noting that Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua have been targeted by US sanctions for decades, but reports show unprecedented GDP growth in these three countries.



Moreover, Russia and China can challenge the US militarily, Blankenship said, adding that they try to develop an independent financial system in a bid to get around the US sanctions.



Of course, the sanctions are biting people in fragile places such as Yemen and Afghanistan, but the undeniable trend is that the US sanction policy is losing its ground in many areas, he mentioned.



Now, China, Russia, and Iran are planning to form military coalitions, which can frighten Washington, because American military analysts predicted that simultaneous wars with Russia and China cannot end up in the US's triumph, the commentator warned.



In conclusion, he said that the United States may remain a military power, but Washington is facing the reality that it is losing grounds in international rivalries on technology, scientific innovation, and even, financial system.

