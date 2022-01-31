Iran helps Afghan nationals without propaganda: Official

Majid Mirahmadi made the remarks in a meeting with Representative of UN Refugee Agency in Iran Ivo Freijsen on Monday.

He said that Iran has warmly hosted Afghan refugees for over four decades, while some human rights claimant countries have shown abusive behavior against these people.

Following the recent developments in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover, Mirahmadi said, close to one million Afghan nationals flocked to Iranian borders and all of them were protected by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran continues to host Afghan refugees despite the lack of international funds, sanctions conditions, and the coronavirus pandemic and they were vaccinated against COVID-19 for free at the order of the President, he noted.

The official also mentioned that about 300,000 Afghan students are receiving free education in Iran.

He urged the UNHCR to play its role in trying to increase international financial assistance for Iran to host Afghan refugees, recommending that the UN can set a minimum financial aids commitment for each country in proportions to their economic capacities.

Freijsen said that the UNHCR was aware of the difficulties Iran has experienced in this regard, considering the US sanctions against Iran, adding that the international body has been trying to increase international aids.

Both sides agreed that the ultimate solution to the problem is a peaceful, independent, and sustainable Afghanistan that can host its own citizens.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish