Iran urges France to do its anti-terrorism responsibilities

Reacting to French foreign minister’s remarks about two convicts in Iran, Gharibabadi said the difference between Iran and France regarding convicts is that Iran address the issue based on regulations, but France hosts and protects criminals and terrorists.

France Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had used the term hostage taking for Iran regarding two convicts.

A country which uses its nationals for espionage and measures against national security and then threatens to change relations for their freedom has no right to play the martyr, Gharibabadi said.

Due to its various violations of Iranian nation’s rights, especially with regard to MKO terrorist group, France owes to Iran and is in no position to boss around Iran’s judicial system.

