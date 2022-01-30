Gharibabadi blasts French, German officials' anti-Iran remarks

“These two French and German officials had better instead of defending a culprit adopt stances about the victims of the MKO in Iran,” Gharibabadi tweeted.

He added that the members of the MKO terrorist organization are freely acting in both France and Germany.

“By the way, what is the German commissioner’s stance about Kazem Darabi, who has been deprived of seeing his daughter for 15 years in Germany?” Gharibabadi argued.

Gharibabadi's remarks came after the French and German officials' remarks against Iran.

