Iran asks UN to take immediate action to stop killings of Yemeni people

Following the Islamic Republic of Iran's consultations on resolving the humanitarian disaster in Yemen, Khaji held a video conference with Hans Grundberg on Sunday.

Expressing concern about the escalation and expansion of recent coalition airstrikes on Yemen's residential and civilian areas, Khaji called for immediate action by the United Nations and the international community to stop the war and lift the inhumane blockade.

He stressed the continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's efforts to help bring about a just peace in Yemen.

Highlighting the Islamic Republic of Iran's prominent role in helping to bring peace to Yemen, Hans Grundberg outlined UN efforts to lift the blockade, establish a ceasefire and resume political dialogue in Yemen.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish