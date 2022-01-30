Supreme Leader: US officials acknowledge failure of maximum pressure policy

"The Maximum Pressure campaign has led to the US’s abject failure. These are the words of the US Department of State. Their spokesman stated that the maximum pressure campaign against Iran has led to the US’s abject failure," Ayatollah Khamenei said during the meeting.

He underlined that the aim of the enemies' economic war was the collapse of Iran's economy, saying, "Of course, the collapse of the economy would have been a prelude. By destroying Iran’s economy, they sought to set the people against the Islamic Republic and fulfill their vicious political goals."

"Today, production is jihad. Not every endeavor is jihad. Jihad is any endeavor that is concerned with the enemy’s attacks and moves and confronting them. Today, the enemies’ hostility toward the economy of our country is obvious," the Supreme Leader added.

He pointed out that "any time our youth were trusted and asked to carry out a task, they literally shined".

Ayatollah Khamenei underscored that this was true in all fields, from creating CoOVID-19 vaccines to manufacturing precision missiles, and said, "In terms of COVID-19 vaccines, they produced the best vaccines. We must appreciate these talents." "I do not agree with state officials and government agencies intervening in economic activities, but I agree with their guiding, supervising, and assisting such activities. This must certainly be done."

The Supreme Leader said thanks God, the country's stronghold in production and the economy is standing firmly.

"Entrepreneurs and competent economic managers are the army that has stood against the enemy and the officers in this Sacred Defense, while the workers are the sincere, pure fighters in this battle," Ayatollah Khamenei further said.

