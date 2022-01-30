Germany keen to boost cooperation with Iran: Ambassador

He made the remarks during a meeting with Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Ali Rasoulian where they extended a cooperation document for partnership of Iranian companies with German ones.

The ambassador said that Germany has one of the biggest joint chambers of commerce with Iran which has 1,800 members.

He noted that such a big joint chamber of commerce indicates the depth of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the negotiations underway in Vienna between Iran and the five world powers – known as P4+1 – he said that an agreement will be clinched in the near future.

The ambassador called for further cooperation between Iranian and German businesses, saying that they have to be ready for the time a deal is brokered.

The Iranian deputy minister, for his part, said that expansion of cooperation between Iranian and German companies indicates that the base of unlawful sanctions on Tehran has been undermined.

He also hailed the cooperation of Germany in transferring technology to Iranian SMEs.

