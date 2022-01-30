Commander: Message of Iran, Russia & China joint naval drill maintaining regional security

Referring to the holding of the third joint naval exercise among Iran, Russia, and China in less than three years in the waters of the northern Indian Ocean, Rear Admiral Irani stated that the joint exercise in the world has its own definition and features.

The feature of the joint exercises among Iran, Russia, and China was that the three states with three various styles in the field of the sea were put together in a functional and equipment type that did not resemble each other and all of them used their domestic facilities in the drill.

He reiterated that this joint drill had a regional message, especially for friendly and resistance-oriented countries, and reminded them that what the Islamic Revolution has brought them is that they can establish regional security in the region by relying on their internal capabilities and providing peace and tranquility for the people.

Acting within the framework of international law and reaching common grounds are another feature of cooperation among Iran, Russia, and China in holding joint naval exercises, he highlighted.

Outlining the importance of security in the Indian Ocean and the necessity of Iran's active presence in it, Rear Admiral Irani noted that this ocean connects all continents and more than 90 percent of global trade in the sea is done in this area, especially the north of it.

As a regional power, the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy has been a serious and active presence in the region over the past decade, he underscored.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Irani said that the continuous and effective presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy in the world's water zones is very significant to promote sustainable maritime security.

He noted that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called the Navy a strategic force that is important both in scientific and equipment and has a special political and military position, given the policies prevailing in the region and some of the existing threats.

According to Iran’s Army, after holding explanatory meetings the Iranian armed forces along with Russian and Chinese maritime forces initiated the military drills in the northern Indian Ocean.

Spokesman of the 2022 Marine Security Belt Exercises Second Admiral Mostafa Tajoddini announced that tactical drills such as rescuing a floating vessel, releasing a hijacked vessel, shooting at specific targets, shooting at air targets at night, and other operational exercises are among the sections of the naval drills.

